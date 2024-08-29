Noida, August 29, 2024: Trident Realty completed the registration process for 165 premium residential units of its project – Trident Embassy, Greater Noida (West) in a single day at its project premises located in Sector-1 of Greater Noida (West). This significant milestone is set to benefit homebuyers in Noida, providing them with the opportunity to secure their dream homes in one of the region’s most sought-after developments.

Strategically located, Trident Embassy offers excellent connectivity through the FNG expressway, Central Noida, and Pari Chowk, providing residents with easy access to key city attractions. The project spread over 7.5 acres approx. offers well-planned and well-crafted premium residential apartments designed to nurture aspirations and provide a tranquil living experience.

Mr. Parvinder Singh, CEO, Trident Realty, says – “We are thrilled to announce that 165 units of Trident Embassy, Noida have been registered during a camp organized under the supervision of Registrar and Sub-registrar, Dadri. The registration camp will not only benefit homebuyers but also contribute to the overall growth and development of Noida, as this activity has resulted in revenue generation of Rs. 6.32 Cr for the authority in a single day. This move aligns with our commitment to delivering quality homes and providing our customers with the convenience and amenities they deserve” he said.

Trident Embassy – A premium residential development by Trident Realty, boasts of rich experience of on-time delivery and contemporary construction techniques. Spread over 7.5 acres, the project features well-designed green landscapes, a range of amenities like a swimming pool, club, gymnasium and other ultra-modern amenities.