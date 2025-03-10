Triton International Announces Agreement to Acquire Global Container International

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 10, 2025 –Triton International Limited (“Triton” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Global Container International LLC (“GCI”). The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, and is expected to close during the first half of 2025.

Established in 2018 by a team of experienced container industry executives in partnership with investment vehicles managed by Wafra Inc., GCI is a Bermuda-domiciled marine container leasing company with worldwide operations. GCI operates a container fleet of approximately half a million TEU and its customers include many of the world’s largest shipping lines.

Brian Sondey, Triton’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “The GCI team has created an impressive business with a well-structured long-term lease portfolio. This acquisition is an excellent strategic fit for Triton that will allow us to lock in meaningful container fleet growth. We are confident that this transaction will strengthen our ability to offer best-in-class service and support to our customers.”