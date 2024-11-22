Trousseau Treasures – Work Your Jewels From The Aisle To The After-Party

Move over Big Day Bling! This year the essential bridal jewellery trousseau goes beyond statement showpieces. Brides-to-be are reminded to build a trove of versatile pieces so that they don’t have to make a trip to the family vault for every dress-up occasion. Here’s a look at four must-have pieces from Forevermark diamonds that complete all bridal trousseaus, promising wearability beyond just the big W.

1. Millemoi Solitaire Circle Pave Ring

Add a meaningful touch to your wedding trousseau with the Millemoi™ Solitaire Circle Pavé ring—a stunning piece that beautifully transitions from your special day to everyday elegance. Featuring five interconnected bands held together by a precious Forevermark diamond in an elegant six-prong pavé setting, this ring symbolizes the many layers of a woman’s life and celebrates her unique story. Available in both white and multi-gold, with one band set in delicate pavé diamonds, this ring is a timeless reflection of style and a significant addition to your bridal jewelry.

2. Avaanti Grand Pave Pendant

Enhance your wedding trousseau with this beautiful Forevermark Avaanti™ Grand Pavé Pendant, a piece designed to add elegance to your bridal look and versatility to your everyday style. This pendant highlights a solitaire Forevermark diamond that draws the eye, surrounded by a row of channel-set pavé diamonds for extra brilliance. The contoured 20mm pendant comes with an adjustable 16-18″ chain and is available in 18k white, yellow, or rose gold, making it the perfect timeless addition to your jewelry collection, ideal for both special moments and daily wear.

3. Forevermark Icon™ Collection Hoop Pavé Earrings

Add a touch of elegance to your bridal trousseau with this exquisite pair of hoop earrings, featuring an excellent cut Forevermark diamond at the center. Crafted in your choice of 18k white, yellow, or rose gold, these timeless yet modern hoops showcase a signature pavé icon, where each Forevermark diamond is delicately set with four prongs. These earrings offer an effortlessly chic style that will forever remind you of your special day, making them the perfect addition to your wedding collection.

4. Icon Pave Set Bangle

Add this dazzling piece to your wedding trousseau with the Forevermark Icon Pave Set bangle, designed to represent the brilliance of the stars in the night sky. Perfect for celebrating your unique style or capturing a significant moment, this bangle will become a treasured keepsake from your special day. Crafted to maximize the radiance of the beautiful natural diamond at its heart, this exquisite piece is available in white, yellow, or rose gold, with the added allure of pavé-set diamonds. Embrace timeless elegance with a bangle that will forever remind you of your wedding day, seamlessly blending into your everyday jewelry collection.

Building a trousseau around pieces like these ensures that each item is wearable, versatile and steeped in personal style. With Forevermark’s timeless designs, every piece is an heirloom in the making. Say ‘I Do’ to these essentials and start your forever journey into wedded bliss!