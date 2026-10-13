True Balance Launches New Brand Film as ‘Fatafat Loan’ Campaign Crosses 100 Million Views

Gurugram, October 13, 2026: True Balance , India’s leading AI-powered digital lending platform, has launched a new brand film under its ‘ Loan Milega Fatafat , Life Hogi Takatak’ campaign. The campaign’s earlier brand films have together crossed 100 million views. Designed for mass distribution, the new film anchors the company’s wider brand-building effort.

Set in an eye clinic, the film follows Nayansukh Ji as his bandages come off after eye surgery. The doctor asks him to test one eye at a time, and the check-up takes a comic turn when it emerges that he needs another operation. Faced with the unplanned expense, Nayansukh Ji turns to True Balance for a ‘ fatafat loan ’ and is soon smiling again. The film continues the campaign’s use of humour and relatable storytelling to show how easy it is to get quick, convenient credit.

v=vrZmB2lfyXI Watch the new brand film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?

In the last quarter, the campaign drove a 27% increase in brand awareness and a 6% rise in brand consideration, according to the company’s third-party brand tracker. The company has also recorded improved conversion rates, supported by stronger engagement with its campaign content.

AI-generated films: a testing ground for communication

In addition to its official brand films, True Balance has been piloting AI-generated films under the same broader campaign since September 2026 to experiment with creative formats. Three films have been made so far, each produced in days rather than weeks. They let the marketing team test audience responses before scaling up, bringing greater agility to the company’s marketing. Together, the AI-generated films alone have crossed 20 million views across campaigns.

AI-generated films:

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=M1W2mYIYh2M

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=TAagQ9USrJ4

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=GP54xNjcNMs

Ashish Aggarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, True Balance , said, “The real measure of a campaign’s success is its ability to influence consumer behaviour, not just generate views. The improvement in brand awareness, consideration and conversions demonstrates that our communication is resonating with consumers. Our brand films carry the campaign to a mass audience, while AI is allowing us to experiment with greater speed and creative flexibility, learn quickly what works, and keep our storytelling relevant and engaging.”

The company continues to invest in technology-led initiatives to strengthen its reach among India’s digitally active borrowers.