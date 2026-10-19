True Elements Brings Kolkata’s Favourite Street Snack to Pujo Celebrations with a Larger-than-Life Jhalmuri Installation

Kolkata, Oct 19: Every Pujo, Kolkata’s streets come alive with vibrant pandals, the rhythmic beats of the dhak, and the familiar sight of jhalmuri being served in paper cones. Inspired by the city’s enduring love for this iconic snack, True Elements, a clean-label brand from Marico Limited, is bringing its campaign, “Namkeen Itna Clean, Rukna Namumkin!”, to life through a striking 12-15-foot Giant Jhalmuri Cone installation across pandals in Kolkata.

Designed as a visual landmark, the installation celebrates Kolkata’s iconic street-snacking culture at the heart of the festive season while showcasing True Elements’ contemporary take on one of India’s most-loved snacks. The Giant Jhalmuri Cone also features a live serving counter where pandal-hoppers can sample the brand’s Millet Namkeen range, making product discovery a seamless part of their Pujo experience.

Through this activation, True Elements is reimagining India’s OG snacking favourite with its Millet Namkeen range, available in Garlic Zing and Pudina Punch variants. By combining the goodness of millets with the bold, familiar flavours of traditional namkeen, the brand aims to offer ingredient-conscious consumers a snack that delivers on both taste and quality.

Commenting on the campaign, Ishita Sharma, CEO – True Elements, said,

“With True Elements Millet Namkeen, we’re bringing the goodness of millets to the flavours people already love. Kolkata’s Pujo celebrations were the perfect stage for our ‘Muri Meets Millet’ idea, reimagining the city’s beloved jhalmuri in a fresh yet familiar way. ‘Namkeen Itna Clean, Rukna Namumkin!’ campaign reflects our belief that consumers shouldn’t have to choose between great taste and better ingredients.”

Through this campaign, True Elements brings together product innovation, familiar Indian flavours and cultural relevance to reimagine the role of namkeen in contemporary snacking. With Millet Namkeen, the brand aims to move beyond the conventional perception of millet-based snacks as purely nutrition-led choices.

The range is made with 64% multigrains, including 15% nuts, seeds and raisins, and offers 15g of protein per 100g. Baked, not fried, and made without palm oil or added colours, it combines these product credentials with the bold, familiar flavours of Garlic Zing and Pudina Punch. By bringing the goodness of millets into a well-established Indian snacking format, True Elements seeks to make ingredient-conscious choices more relevant to everyday consumption without compromising on the taste, familiarity and enjoyment that consumers expect from namkeen.

Truly Good. Truly Yum. Truly Desi.