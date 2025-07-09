Truth Behind the So-Called ‘Lifetime UAE Visa’ for AED 100K

By Mr. Jasmeet S Anand, UAE-based Real Estate & Cross-Border Investment Advisor

Over the past few days, a wave of excitement swept across media platforms and social channels claiming that the UAE has introduced a lifetime visa program priced at AED 100,000.

But here’s the reality check — it’s not.

The UAE authorities and immigration departments have officially clarified that no such visa has been introduced. The news was not issued by any government agency.

Upon deeper review, it seems this entire narrative was sparked by certain influencers, likely to generate visibility, attention, or engagement — and they surely succeeded in hogging the limelight.

The key takeaways is that always verify information with official government sources, avoid making decisions based on viral content no matter how credible it appears, and remember that the UAE already has clear, established long-term visa options such as the Golden Visa and Green Visa with well-defined eligibility criteria.