TTK Prestige Names Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan as Managing Director, Charting New Growth Path

21st October 2024 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India TTK Prestige, India’s leading and most trusted brand in the kitchen appliances industry, is pleased announce the elevation of Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan to Managing Director (MD). Venkatesh, who previously served as CEO of TTK Prestige, will succeed Chandru Kalro, the outgoing MD, further strengthening the company’s leadership team.

Under Venkatesh’s leadership, the company is poised for continued growth, driven by a strong focus on consumer delight and category-leading innovation. The development also reflects the company’s renewed focus on bringing on board senior leadership to drive innovation, operational efficiency, and sustained growth.

Prior to TTK Prestige, Venkatesh has held leadership positions in companies like Cavinkare and Airtel.