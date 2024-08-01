TuneIn Partners with India Today Group To Bring News Programming to the World

Content will feature 24/7 news simulcasts of three of India Today’s leading news stations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 1, 2024 — TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, announced today a partnership with India Today Group, one of India’s foremost news media conglomerates, to distribute a rolling simulcast of its top three news channels to a global audience. As part of the partnership, TuneIn is creating a valuable revenue stream for India Today news channels, facilitating monetization for its content and making it available to listeners worldwide.

India Today is one of India’s most respected and diversified media brands with 45 years of delivering credible news with integrity. The simulcast audio channels on TuneIn allow millions of people worldwide to stay connected to the latest developments from the country. The simulcast will include audio-only versions of India Today international linear television channels, including the India Today newscast, Good News Today and Aaj Tak, India’s number-one Hindi news channel for 20 years.

This collaboration signifies a significant milestone for both entities, highlighting the India Today Group’s proactive approach to global collaboration and TuneIn’s commitment to fostering international alliances with esteemed media organizations.

“Access to reliable news and diverse perspectives has always been at the heart of India Today Group’s offering,” said Kalli Purie, Vice-Chairperson and Group Executive Editor-in-Chief of the India Today Group. “From pioneering the use of latest technology in news broadcasts to making our content readily available on Omni platforms, we’ve consistently strived to enhance the audience experience. Our recent partnership with TuneIn serves as yet another testament to this commitment, ensuring our connected device streams reach a wider international audience seeking reliable and impactful Indian news.”

TuneIn is an integral distribution channel with expertise in disseminating the world’s news content across the U.S., Europe and South Asia. The company features audio simulcasts from leading global broadcast stations, including Al Jazeera, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and Sky News, among others. Through these partnerships, TuneIn provides valuable programming to listeners while significantly extending the reach for content owners.

“Through this partnership, TuneIn is executing its mission to reinvent radio distribution to connect the world, making this content accessible to anyone, anywhere, on the devices they use every day,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “Through our network partnerships, we are enabling listeners to stay connected through news from around the world in one place.”