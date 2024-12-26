Turn Crypto into Rewards: Parimatch Presents the Crypto Royale Tournament

26th December 2024 New Delhi, Delhi, India To make the anticipation of the winter holidays even more joyous, Parimatch, the #1 global gaming platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of The Crypto Royale Tournament.

Running from December 23, 2024, to January 21, 2025, this thrilling event offers players the chance to compete for generous rewards, including a Bitcoin and a grand prize fund of Rs. 2,760,000. With a wealth of prizes up for grabs, the Crypto Royale Tournament is set to make this holiday season unforgettable.

One Tournament, Two Ways To Win Big!

The Crypto Royale Tournament gives players two exciting opportunities to grab huge rewards—the Bitcoin Draw and the grand prize fund competition. And the best part? You can join both!

The Bitcoin Draw

To take part in the Bitcoin Draw, players need to top up their account with a minimum of Rs. 2,000 in cryptocurrency. For each top-up of Rs. 2,000 or more, you receive 1 ticket. The more crypto top-ups you make, the more tickets you collect, increasing your chances of winning.

The Bitcoin share will be equally divided among three winners selected through a random draw at the end of the Tournament.

The Grand Prize Fund Competition

For those looking to compete for the Rs. 2,760,000 prize fund, the process is also simple. You need to place stakes on the tournament games. Each stake worth Rs. 1,000 or more gives you 1 prize point. These points determine your position on the Leaderboard, and those who make it to the top will claim a share of the prize fund.

You can place as many stakes as you like—there’s no limit. The more you stake, the higher your position on the Leaderboard and the better your chances of winning a share of the prize fund.

To collect additional prize points, participants can take advantage of additional offers like the Play Everyday Offer and the Golden Friday Offer.

Play Everyday Offer

Play every day from Monday to Sunday in any round and score +500 prize points guaranteed!

Golden Friday Offer

Celebrate the end of the week by playing your favorite tournament games on Fridays and accumulate even more prize points! The more you play, the more points you collect.

Wrapping Up

Winter is the perfect time to embrace the festive spirit, and Parimatch is making it even more exciting with the launch of The Crypto Royale Tournament. Join now and turn crypto top-ups into fantastic rewards!