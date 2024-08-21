Turning Dreams Into Reality: Parimatch Announces the Winner of Sri Lanka Trip with Anurag Dobhal

21st Aug 2024 New Delhi, Delhi, India In its ongoing commitment to bringing fans closer to their favorites, Parimatch, the leading global iGaming platform, recently launched a contest in collaboration with renowned influencer and vlogger Anurag Dobhal. This exciting initiative provided Primatch users with an opportunity to join Anurag on an all-inclusive two-day trip to Sri Lanka to witness the highly anticipated Sri Lanka vs. India cricket match that was held on August 7th.

The contest, promoted on Instagram, highlighted Parimatch’s dedication to fostering connections with its users. The rules of the contest were simple: participants had to register on the Parimatch platform, repost Anurag’s promotional reel, tagging both Anurag’s and Parimatch’s accounts on Instagram, and write a comment “done” under the reel for a chance to win the trip.

The winner was selected randomly from the participants who met the competition’s criteria. Sakshi, the luckiest one, embarked on an unforgettable journey with Anurag. The prize package included round-trip flights, airport transfers, luxurious accommodation, gourmet meals, and tickets to the Sri Lanka vs. India cricket match—all arranged and fully sponsored by Parimatch.

“I couldn’t believe it when I found out I had won!” Sakshi shared. “The trip to Sri Lanka with Anurag was an incredible experience. Just imagine being at a cricket match with someone you’ve followed for so long, watching their vlogs as soon as they are released—it was surreal. The emotions during the match in the stadium were beyond words, and I’m so grateful to Parimatch for making this trip happen.” Anurag Dobhal also expressed his excitement about the collaboration: “Connecting with my followers has always been one of the most rewarding aspects of what I do, and this collaboration with Parimatch has taken that connection to another level. I’m genuinely thrilled that platforms like Parimatch enable these kinds of experiences, where I can share incredible moments like watching a live cricket match in Sri Lanka with Sakshi. It was a special and unforgettable experience for both of us, and I’m truly grateful to have been a part of this remarkable campaign.”

This initiative is all about strengthening the bond with Parimatch’s loyal community by making their dreams come true. Through unique experiences like this, Parimatch continues to build an engaged community, bringing them closer to the moments they cherish.