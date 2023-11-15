TVS Eurogrip at Agritechnica: Latest offerings with best-in-class tyre technology showcased

Mumbai, November 15th, 2023: TVS Eurogrip, one of India’s largest manufacturers & exporters of Off-Highway Tyres and Two & Three-wheeler tyres is participating in the prestigious AGRITECHNICA fair to be held in Hanover, Germany from November 12th to November 18th, 2023.

In the seven-day show, the tyre major will be exhibiting a select range of latest offerings for the European market in particular. The products displayed include Agri Radials, Row crop Radials, Flotation Radials, Tractor tyres and Multipurpose tyres.

TVS Eurogrip will be at stand no B02, Halle 20, Exhibition grounds, Hanover, Germany.

S Mathan Babu – Vice President, OHT Sales & Marketing said “TVS Eurogrip is excited to be part of the world’s leading trade fair for agricultural machinery. We have been exhibiting at AGRITECHNICA for many years now, our team is eager about the prospects it would bring. Our superior tyre technology and wide product range is helping us expand our global reach and such trade fairs help to grow business multi-fold. We are fast expanding in Europe and AGRITECHNICA is just the right platform.”

TVS Eurogrip is rapidly expanding its product portfolio to make strong inroads in global markets. At AGRITECHNICA show, the brand aims to connect with global players, innovators and visionaries, while also seeking solutions for complex challenges in enhancing agricultural produce and technology interventions.

TVS Eurogrip’s products are available in over 85 countries across the world and Germany is one of the important markets for the Off-Highway tyres business.