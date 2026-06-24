TVS Motor Company Inaugurates Hardeep Motors Dealership in Washermenpet, Chennai

Chennai, June 24: TVS Motor Company, a leading global manufacturer in the two and three-wheeler segment, today announced the opening of its authorised dealership, Hardeep Motors in Chennai. The new facility strengthens TVS Motor Company’s retail presence in the region and underscores its continued focus on enhancing customer accessibility and experience.

Strategically located in Old Washermenpet, Hardeep Motors is designed to offer customers a seamless end-to-end ownership journey. The dealership showcases TVS Motor Company’s comprehensive portfolio, including ⁠all Passenger & Cargo Three Wheeler , catering to diverse mobility needs.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mr. Rajat Gupta – Business Head Commercial Mobility TVS Motor Company, along with Mr. Deepak Bhandari, Dealer Owner marking an important milestone in the brand’s journey in the region.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Rajat Gupta – Business Head Commercial Mobility TVS Motor Company said, “The inauguration of Hardeep Motors marks another significant step in our journey to strengthen TVS Motor Company’s commercial mobility footprint in Chennai and across Tamil Nadu. As demand for efficient last-mile mobility solutions continues to grow, Hardeep Motors will bring our range of Passenger and Cargo three-wheelers closer to customers, supported by a strong sales and service ecosystem. Through this partnership, we remain committed to empowering entrepreneurs and businesses with reliable mobility solutions that drive growth and progress.”

With the inauguration of Hardeep Motors, TVS Motor Company continues to expand its trusted retail network, bringing innovative, reliable, and customer-centric mobility solutions closer to riders across India.