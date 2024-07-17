TVS Motor Company Registers Sales Growth of 25 percent in April 2024

17th July 2024 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 25% with sales increasing from 306,224 units in April 2023 to 383,615 units in April 2024.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 27% with sales increasing from 294,786 units in the month of April 2023 to 374,592 units in April 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 29% with sales increasing from 232,956 units in April 2023 to 301,449 units in April 2024.

Motorcycles registered a growth of 24% with sales increasing from 152,365 units in April 2023 to 188,110 units in April 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 34% with sales increasing from 107,496 units in April 2023 to 144,126 units in April 2024.

Electric Vehicle

The new Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024 came into effect in April 2024 after FAME II ended in March 2024. Ensuring a smooth transition, TVS Motor recorded electric vehicle sales of 17,403 units in April 2024, indicating continued robust demand. Electric vehicle sales last year in April 2023 were at 6,227 units.

International Business

The Company’s total exports registered a growth of 12% with sales increasing from 71,663 units in April 2023 to 80,508 units in April 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 18% with sales increasing from 61,830 units in April 2023 to 73,143 units in April 2024.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheelers of the Company registered sales of 9,023 units in April 2024 as against 11,438 units in April 2023.