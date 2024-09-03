TVS Motor Company’s Sales Grow By 13percent in August 2024

3rd Sept 2024 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 391,588 units in August 2024 with a growth of 13% as against 345,848 units in August 2023.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 14% with sales increasing from 332,110 units in August 2023 to 378,841 units in August 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 13% with sales increasing from 256,619 units in August 2023 to 289,073 units in August 2024.

Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 153,047 units in August 2023 to 170,486 units in August 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 15% with sales increasing from 142,502 units in August 2023 to 163,629 units in August 2024.

Electric Vehicle

EV sales registered a growth of 4% with sales increasing from 23,887 units in August 2023 to 24,779 units in August 2024.

International Business

The Company’s total exports sales registered a growth of 14% with sales increasing from 87,515 units in August 2023 to 99,976 units in August 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 19% with sales increasing from 75,491 units in August 2023 to 89,768 units in August 2024.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler sales registered sales of 12,747 units in August 2024 as against 13,738 units in August 2023.