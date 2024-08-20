TVS NewSport Network Launches You Tube Channel to Showcase TVS Sports Productions

California City, CA, August 20, 2024 –TVS Television Network has launched the TVS NewSport Network You Tube Channel to showcase new TVS Sports Productions. The AVOD channel on You Tube contains new TVS short form sports music shows.

Among the titles on the TVS NewSport Network include episodes of Wild Wheels, Silver Skates, Lucha Loco, Hot Pockets, Hoopla, Bowlarama, Lift This!, Rock Em Sock Em Knock Em, Basquet Cases, BlooperToons, and Pulling For Glory.

Other TVS Television Network You Tube Channels include Transistor TV, Music of Your.Life, Cash Box Baby Boomer Top 40, Copa Casino, Midnight refrain, and Gum Drop Hip Hop.

TVS NewSport Network showcases new TVS Showcase Productions from sports such as boxing, wrestling, kick boxing, arm wrestling, basketball, jai alai, bowling, figure skating, billiards, weight lifting, strong man competitions, body building, big rig racing, off road racing, and other blue collar sports.

TVS Sports Network shows also appear on ten different 24/7 streaming FAST Channels on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Channels include TVS Turbo Network, TVS Tavern TV Network, TVS Boxing Network, TVS Classic Sports Network, Select Network, TVS TeleSports Network, TVS Bowling Network, TVS Women Sport Network, TVS All American Network, and TVS Action Network.