Two of the three expos, IPEC and ECO Sustain concluded and HIMTEX will conclude on Monday

Hyderabad, August 18, 2024: The two expos IPEC, and Eco Sustain Expo held at Hitex concluded on Sunday evening. However, the third expo HIMTEX will continue and will conclude on Monday.

The three expos together had 450 exhibitors. All three expos received an overwhelming response not only from Telangana but also from adjoining states and other parts of the country. The last day Sunday witnessed brisk activity as a large number of visitors turned out.

Eco Sustain Expo was organised for three days promoting sustainable manufacturing practices and eco-friendly technologies. The expo featured 20 innovators showcasing products and services in waste management for the manufacturing sector said Srikanth T.G, Business Head, Hitex in his closing remarks

The Eco Sustain Expo saw participants from 8 states. Some leading companies which participated include Satyajit Renewable Engineering Pvt. Ltd, Gattuwala Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd, Proveg Engineering & Food Processing Pvt Ltd, ASTRAL LIMITED, Jay Khodiyar Machine Tools and others.

The other expo that concluded on Sunday was the India Process Expo and Conference (IPEC). The expo was about the process industry, encompassing sectors such as chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, oil and gas, and water treatment. Companies such as Zen Adsorptions Pvt. Ltd, Speciality Products and Services (India) LLP, Protech Engineers, C.R.I Pumps Private Limited and others.

The 8th edition of the Hyderabad International Machine Tool & Engineering Expo (HIMTEX). Is a platform for showcasing the latest innovations and developments in the manufacturing sector, offering opportunities for networking, collaboration, and growth.

The three expos were a unified platform for manufacturing, said Sriaknth TG, Business Head of Hitex. These expos were supported by the Government of Telangana and many industrial bodies