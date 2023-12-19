U Gro Capital’s Impact Financing Receives Endorsement of Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank, Fmo

Mumbai, December 19, 2023: U GRO Capital, a leading DataTech NBFC focused on MSME lending, announced today that it has successfully raised ~INR 2,500 million through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) from FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank. The INR-denominated NCDs issuance was fully subscribed by FMO, reflecting the bank’s commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable prosperity by supporting entrepreneurs.

U GRO Capital has been focused on bridging the credit gap in India’s MSME Sector. Over the past 5 years, it has provided credit to more than 80,000 small businesses and has facilitated economic growth and employment. In a recent survey, it was found that 94% of the survey participants witnessed growth in their business turnover and there was a 36% growth in employment post availing loans from UGRO.

In its 5-year journey, the Company has received endorsement of its Impact Financing program in the form of Equity Capital from IFU of Rs. 2,400 million in May 2023. In addition to this, of its total borrowings, ~20% consist of Development Financial Institution and Impact Funds, both in India and globally, such as ResponsAbility, Calvert Impact Capital, Enabling Qapital, SIDBI and others.

U GRO Capital’s diversified borrowing profiles and an impact-driven business model have ensured that its liability is well diversified and not to be fully dependent upon the Banking system of India which is also the regulatory guidance. This has happened due to its unwavering commitment towards the Micro Enterprises of India and its ability to demonstrate the impact being generated by its lending to these customers.