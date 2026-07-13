U.S. Polo Assn. Earns Global Awards and Recognitions Across Business, Sport, and Content Categories

July 13: U.S. Polo Assn.®, the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), continues to gain global momentum in 2026, earning a series of high-profile honors and recognitions that reflect the brand’s expanding footprint, deepening consumer trust, and growing influence in sports-driven content and storytelling.

Among U.S. Polo Assn.’s top recognitions this year, the global, multi-billion-dollar brand was honored at the 11th Annual 2026 Globee Awards for Achievement with Gold for the “Global Expansion” category and Silver for the “Brand Development” category. These awards highlight U.S. Polo Assn.’s ability to scale its authentic, sport-inspired brand across more than 190 countries while building a consistent and relevant brand in diverse markets worldwide. The recognition follows a record-setting $2.7 billion in global retail sales in 2025, reinforcing the brand’s continued upward trajectory.

Trust and consumer credibility also took center stage in 2026, with U.S. Polo Assn. named a 5-Star honoree in USA TODAY’s “Most Trusted Brands” rankings, voted on by more than 23,000 U.S. consumers in a nationwide survey. The distinction underscores the brand’s strong connection with consumers through quality, accessibility, and authenticity rooted in the sport of polo. In India, one of the brand’s most dynamic and fastest-growing markets, U.S. Polo Assn. was recognized by Marksmen Daily as one of the “Most Trusted Brands of India,” underscoring the brand’s status as the largest sport-casual menswear brand in the country.

Expanding its role in sports media and content creation, U.S. Polo Assn.’s media subsidiary, Global Polo, also earned multiple honors for its original programming, Breakaway. The brand’s ESPN-distributed series was named a finalist for “Best Specialized Sports Content Storytelling” at the 2026 Cynopsis Sports Awards for its Season 3-episode, Polo in the Palm Beaches, and also received its third consecutive Platinum at the 2026 LIT Entertainment Awards in the “Television – Original Content” category for its Season 2-episode, Polo in India. The award-winning series offers an inside look at the world of elite competition and reinforces the brand’s commitment to elevating awareness and engagement around the sport of polo through compelling, behind-the-scenes storytelling.

Further reinforcing U.S. Polo Assn.’s content rich marketing strategy, the brand’s global magazine, Field X Fashion, Issue 2, was named a finalist for “Best Use of Print” at the 2025 International Content Marketing Awards, with results announced in early 2026. The one-of-a-kind publication brings together the world of U.S. Polo Assn., including sport, fashion, philanthropy, and culture through elevated editorial storytelling and visually driven narratives that highlight the brand’s authentic heritage.

“These global recognitions speak to the strength of our global strategy and the authenticity that continues to set U.S. Polo Assn. apart as we build a brand that resonates across markets and connects through the sport of polo,” said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. “Our growth is fueled by a clear vision to execute with consistency, creativity, and purpose.”

Today, U.S. Polo Assn.’s global presence spans 190 countries, with approximately 1,200 retail stores and a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem of more than 60 e-commerce sites in 20 languages. Backed by strong global partnerships, including ESPN in the United States and leading broadcasters across Europe, India, and the Middle East, the brand continues to grow its reach with sports fans and consumers.

Looking ahead, U.S. Polo Assn. will continue to build on this momentum through its global campaign, The Polo Shirt: An Icon Born from the Game™, celebrating the authentic origins of one of the world’s most recognizable style essentials. With a focus on sustained growth, cultural relevance, and sport-inspired storytelling, U.S. Polo Assn. continues to thrive as one of the world’s largest and most accessible licensed sports brands.