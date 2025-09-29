U.S. Polo Assn. Expands Footprint with a New Store in Jammu

Jammu, 29 September 2025 – U.S. Polo Assn., India’s leading casualwear brand and the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), proudly opens its first-ever store in Jammu at Apsara Road, one of the city’s prime shopping destinations. Spanning 1,809 sq. ft. across two floors, this marks Jammu’s debut new-gen retail identity store, designed to offer consumers an elevated, contemporary shopping experience with the brand’s latest global store format.

The Jammu store features striking design highlights, including a grand polo wall that underscores U.S. Polo Assn.’s sporty and classic heritage. Dedicated exclusively to Menswear, the store presents a wide selection of collections for style-conscious consumers who value authenticity, comfort, and global appeal.

Timed with the season, the store showcases the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2025 Menswear collection, which includes Classic Americana, Varsity-inspired looks, relaxed fits, and signature denim – all crafted to reflect the brand’s blend of timeless style and modern versatility.

Speaking on the launch, Amitabh Suri, Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Polo Assn. India, said, “We are excited to bring our first new store to Jammu, a market that holds immense potential for the brand. Located on Apsara Road, this store highlights our refreshed retail concept through its striking façade, modern interiors, and the latest Autumn/Winter collection. With this launch, we continue to expand our footprint and deliver to consumers in Jammu an enhanced way to experience the classic, sporty, and global essence of U.S. Polo Assn. – a brand that continues to tell ‘The Greatest Story of Sports & Fashion.’”

Address: No 283B, Ground & Mezzanine Floor, Apsara Road, Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu – 180004