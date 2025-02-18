UAE Real Estate Stocks Soar on Record Earnings

Dubai Landscape

Markets analysis on behalf of Ray Verma Luxury Broker at Eden Realty UAE 

The UAE real estate sector experienced significant developments this week, particularly concerning fourth-quarter and annual earnings results, which triggered substantial market movements. The Dubai stock market achieved a decade high, while the real estate sector index reached a new record. Emaar Properties recorded strong results. The company reported a 33% increase in its yearly revenue and a 72% surge in property sales.

In Abu Dhabi, the stock market witnessed several important announcements during the week. The most notable was from Aldar Properties, which reported a substantial 47% increase in net profit in 2024, reaching AED 6.5 billion, with Q4 earnings reaching AED 1.9 billion. As a result, Aldar’s stock price surged by more than 18% this week, reaching levels not seen in 17 years and contributing to the real estate index’s record high.

The UAE real estate sectors across both markets appear well-positioned for continued growth, supported by strong fundamentals and impressive financial results. The positive momentum in both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets suggests a robust outlook for the sector.

