Dubai, UAE, 27 August 2024: Writer Relocations, a leading global player in the relocation industry, underscores the UAE’s emergence as a preferred destination for hedge fund traders. This trend is driven by the country’s robust business environment, tax-free status, and strategic location as a global travel hub.

The UAE has witnessed a significant influx of financial institutions and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) relocating their operations to the region. According to a recent report, the UAE has set an ambitious target to attract Dh550 billion ($150 billion) in foreign investment by 2031 and eventually reach Dh1 trillion by 2051. The UAE’s strategic geographical position, connecting financial markets across North America, Europe, and Asia, makes it an ideal base for global portfolio management.

With over 75 years of experience, Writer Relocations offers comprehensive end-to-end services in the people and asset mobility sector, handling more than 8,000 relocations annually. The company caters to the needs of employees and executives from over 3,000 global companies, solidifying its status as a premier mobility partner.

Anoop Bosco, Regional Head Middle East at Writer Relocations, stated: “Dubai’s rise as a favoured destination for hedge fund traders is a testament to its dynamic business environment and strategic advantages. The city offers ease of doing business and a tax-free status that is highly attractive to traders. Additionally, its time zone is particularly beneficial for portfolio managers overseeing investments across multiple continents. It is a source of pride for us to support the influx of financial professionals to Dubai, ensuring a seamless transition for individuals and their families as they relocate to this vibrant hub.”

Writer Relocations provides a range of premium services tailored to the unique needs of HNWIs and financial professionals. These services include personalized relocation plans, comprehensive family support, and access to exclusive networks and amenities. The company’s extensive network, spanning 190 countries, enables it to deliver exceptional relocation experiences, ensuring clients receive the highest level of service and support.

Dubai’s status as a global financial centre is reinforced by its advanced infrastructure, exceptional amenities, and cosmopolitan lifestyle that attracts expatriates. The city’s commitment to innovation and its business-friendly environment continue to draw top talent and firms from around the globe.

The UAE’s robust economic strategies, coupled with its strategic location and favourable business environment, make it an attractive destination for hedge fund traders and HNWIs. Writer Relocations is dedicated to supporting this growth by providing exceptional relocation services, ensuring that professionals and their families can seamlessly transition to and thrive in the UAE.