Uber Green Arrives in Kolkata

City of Joy embraces on-demand zero emission rides

Chandigarh, June 20, 2024: Uber today announced the launch of its global flagship electric vehicle service, Uber Green in Kolkata, allowing residents of the city to book eco-friendly rides with just a few taps on their app. Accelerating electrification for mobility in India, Uber now offers on-demand electric vehicle (EV) rides with Uber Green across four cities, allowing riders to enjoy eco-friendly transportation options with a simple tap on the app.

Uber Green will be available for passengers requesting a green ride across the city, including rides to and from the Kolkata International Airport. This new service provides riders sustainable transportation option, empowering them to make environmentally conscious travel choices.

Shri Snehasis Chakraborty, Hon’ble Minister-in-charge of Transport, Government of West Bengal, said, “Enhancing the air quality in Kolkata is a shared duty we all must embrace. I commend Uber for introducing ‘Uber Green’ in Kolkata, a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions in our city. This initiative resonates well with our ongoing efforts for a greener tomorrow and promotes a sustainable transportation system for a better future.”

Commenting on the launch, Uber India and South Asia President, Prabhjeet Singh, said, “At Uber, our commitment to electrification is resolute. We are thrilled to bring Uber Green to Kolkata, expanding the availability of our flagship EV product. Just like in other cities, where passengers are already embracing zero emission rides, this expansion in Kolkata underscores our dedication to providing convenient and green transportation options. As we continue to expand to more cities, it reflects our unwavering commitment to making electric vehicle rides accessible to more and more Indians.”

Uber has committed to become a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2030 in Europe and North America, and globally by 2040. EV drivers on Uber are going electric 5X faster than the general public and in turn, delivering up to 4X the emissions benefits compared to regular motorists, highlighting the potential for the ridesharing industry to accelerate the transition to electrification. The Science Based Targets Initiative has also approved Uber’s near and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets, making us one of the first 30 US-based companies to have such targets approved.

How to book an Uber Green Trip: