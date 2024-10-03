Uber’s New Campaign Features Father-Son Duo Jackie and Tiger Shroff

Mumbai, October 03, 2024: Uber, the global ride-hailing app, today announced the launch of its new brand campaign starring popular actors and father-son duo Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff. The campaign aims to redefine the perception of urban mobility by showcasing how Uber removes the struggle from travel, allowing people to make better use of their time than worrying about how they’d find a transport option.

The campaign features Uber’s array of popular products including Uber Moto, Uber Auto, Uber Intercity, and the newly launched Uber Shuttle.

While the younger generation of the day has been raised with Uber being available almost throughout their lives, their parents and grandparents lived through the times when commuting was a struggle. The ease and convenience that comes with booking an Uber for mobility needs on demand has been experienced and voiced by people across age groups. In a recent survey conducted by Censuswide, an overwhelming 89.8% of the respondents said their definition of an easy commute was tapping their phone and booking a convenient and safe ride.

As many as 76.8% of the respondents between the ages of 18 and 25 said technology has changed the way they travel by helping them make better use of their time. The figure was a very close 72% for respondents aged over 45.

For the campaign, Uber has paired the father-son duo to bring to screen the contrast of how transport was before the advent of ridesharing apps and how convenient it is now. This is the first time Jackie and Tiger Shroff have come together for a commercial brand campaign.

At the heart of the campaign is a captivating intergenerational story exploring the differences and transformation in travel experiences. The narrative ingeniously depicts the evolution of urban commuting, juxtaposing the struggles of the past with the ease of the present.

The ad films have been produced by Fuel Content, with FCB India being the creative agency for the campaign.

Commenting on the campaign, Ameya Velankar, Head of Marketing, Uber India said, “Uber has fundamentally transformed the way we travel, bridging the gap between generations with solutions that cater to diverse needs and challenges. While we know that struggle is good in life, it toughens us up, Uber believes that there’s always a simpler way to move—literally at the tap of a button. To capture this shift, we’ve brought together the popular, fresh duo of Jackie and Tiger Shroff. Their chemistry and relatability make them the perfect ambassadors to reflect how Uber is the perfect solution for all your mobility needs.” Speaking about the production and his experience, director Vasan Bala said, “It was an absolute blast working with Jackie Shroff and Tiger for this Uber campaign. Most refreshing to see this duo for the first time on screen this way. The teams at FCB and Fuel made sure it was a super fun and smooth shoot.”

The integrated campaign will run for approximately 20 weeks across various channels including OTT, TV, OLV, OOH, Digital/Social, along with innovative activations to engage consumers directly.