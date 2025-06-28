Ubitus and NMNS Launch AI-Powered Virtual Guide to Explore the World of Whales

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 28, 2025 — Ubitus, a global leader in cloud streaming and AI technology, has partnered with the National Museum of Natural Science (NMNS) in Taichung to launch an AI-powered intelligent tour guide system for the special exhibition Giant Unearthed – A Taiwan Whale’s Tale. By integrating wheeled robots with virtual human technology, the exhibition offers an immersive and interactive visitor experience like never before.

The AI mobile robot, embedded with the virtual guide character “Daohui,” features advanced natural language processing, multilingual dialogue capabilities (Taiwanese, Mandarin, English, and Japanese), and real-time interaction. It can actively greet visitors, guide them through the exhibition space, and narrate the evolutionary journey of ancient whale fossils—all through voice interaction without the need for any handheld device, merging smart technology with educational storytelling.

To meet different visitor preferences, the robot (AI AMR) with “Daohui” offers two guided tour modes:

Fixed Path Mode: Ideal for self-guided visitors, “Daohui” follows a pre-programmed route through the exhibition, providing steady-paced commentary. Once the tour is complete, the robot automatically returns to the reception point.

Interactive Companion Mode: A more flexible and engaging format, allowing visitors to ask questions freely while moving through the exhibit with “Daohui.” Each session is time-limited, and the robot will return to the starting point when the time ends—ensuring smooth flow and quality interaction.

Developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, Ubitus’s AI-guided system combines cutting-edge cloud computing with generative AI technology. It is also equipped with Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) for real-time Q&A and indoor navigation, enhancing both accessibility and enjoyment of exhibition content.

Giant Unearthed – A Taiwan Whale’s Tale centers on the discovery of an 18-meter-long baleen whale fossil found in 2022 in Taiwan’s Hengchun Peninsula. The exhibition combines themes of archaeology, ecology, and mythology, guiding visitors through the prehistoric and modern story of whales and their relationship with Taiwan. Ubitus’s AI tour system enriches the level of interaction and marks a new chapter in the application of AI within museums.

The exhibition is now open in NMNS Exhibition Hall IV and will run until May 3, 2026. We warmly welcome visitors to experience this innovative AI-powered tour and embark on a journey into the mysterious world of whales with “Daohui.”

Exhibition Details

Location: Life Science Hall, 1F, Exhibition Hall IV

Dates: June 27, 2025 – May 3, 2026

Guided Tour Times: 11:00, 14:00 (Starting July 4, 2025)