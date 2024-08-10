UGRO Capital’s Report on, Empowered to Excel: Women Entrepreneurs in India’s MSME Sector

In a nation that boasts 63 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), women-owned businesses are emerging as a powerful force, accounting for approximately 20.5% of these enterprises. The landscape of women entrepreneurs in India is vibrant and growing, with over 22 million women-led businesses registered on the Udyam Registration Portal. These enterprises not only contribute significantly to the economy but also play a vital role in generating employment, with an estimated 22 to 27 million people employed by women-owned MSMEs.

However, the potential for growth in this sector remains vast. If fully realized, women’s entrepreneurship in India could lead to the creation of over 30 million women-owned enterprises, generating between 150 to 170 million jobs. Despite these opportunities, women entrepreneurs face numerous challenges, including limited access to finance, lack of formal training, and societal biases. The geographical distribution of women-owned MSMEs reveals interesting trends, with West Bengal leading at 23.42%, followed by Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Additionally, rural areas have a slightly higher share of women-owned enterprises (22.24%) compared to urban areas (18.42%).

The contribution of women-owned MSMEs to India’s economy is substantial, yet they still face significant barriers. Access to finance remains the biggest challenge, with a financing gap estimated at $158 billion. Many women entrepreneurs struggle to meet the strict collateral requirements imposed by financial institutions, often turning to informal sources of credit. To support the growth of women entrepreneurs, the government has introduced several schemes, including the Mudra Yojana, Stree Shakti Package, and Stand-up India. These initiatives aim to provide financial assistance, training, and mentorship to women, enabling them to scale their businesses and contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

Investing in women-led MSMEs is not just about supporting individual entrepreneurs; it is about fostering community development and driving economic progress. Women entrepreneurs are more likely to reinvest their earnings into their families and communities, leading to better healthcare, education, and overall social development. As we look towards the future, it is crucial to address the financial and training needs of women-led MSMEs to create a more inclusive and equitable entrepreneurial ecosystem in India.