U&i Launches Classy Series TWS and Neckbands with One Year Warranty – Guaranteeing Premium Audio Experience with Reliability

New Delhi, 08th March 2025: U&i, one of India’s popular lifestyle tech accessories brands, has launched Classy Series, a new lineup of TWS and Neckbands – TWS-9009, TWS-4419, UiNB-4347, UiNB-2142, UiNB-2151 and UiNB-1098. These high-performance audio products deliver exceptional sound quality, extended battery life, and a sleek aesthetic. Designed for professionals, gamers, and music lovers, the Classy Series provides advanced noise cancellation, seamless connectivity, and ultra-low latency, ensuring an immersive audio experience at an affordable price. Each product in the lineup comes with a 1-year warranty, ensuring reliability and long-term user satisfaction.

“At U&i, we continuously innovate to bring advanced audio solutions to our customers,” said Mr. Paresh Vij, Founder and Director of U&i. “The Classy Series embodies our commitment to quality and performance, offering exceptional sound clarity, advanced noise cancellation, and long-lasting battery life. Every product in this series is backed by a 1-year warranty, ensuring reliability and customer satisfaction.”

Specifications and Features:

The Classy Series by U&i offers advanced audio solutions with a blend of technology, superior sound quality, and stylish designs. Each product is crafted for users seeking an immersive listening experience, clear call quality, and extended battery life, making them perfect for gamers, professionals, and music lovers alike.

TWS-9009 (Classy Series)

TWS-9009 stands out with its striking modern design, featuring a unique clear(transparent) stem and case, offering a sleek contemporary look that sets it apart. This powerhouse delivers a superior audio experience, boasting a quad-mic system for crystal-clear calls, 32dB noise cancellation for immersive sound, 60ms low latency for a perfect gaming experience, a powerful 10mm driver, and sweat and water resistance for active lifestyles.

Equipped with Advanced ANC + ENC, it significantly reduces background noise, delivering crystal-clear calls and immersive sound, with up to 50 hours of playback time and 150 days of standby time. The device is backed by a 300mAh charging case, ensuring long hours of uninterrupted entertainment.

TWS-4419 (Classy Series)

TWS-4419 is designed to offer enhanced noise reduction technology, ensuring clear audio transmission for both calls and music. It boasts of 11MM driver, 4 mics, 3 transparency modes, 60ms Ultra Low Latency, 60 hours of playback time, IPX 4 sweat and splash resistance, perfect for outdoors and workouts. Featuring ANC + ENC, this model minimizes ambient noise, making it an excellent option for those who prioritize clarity and focus in their audio experience. With a sleek and modern design, it guarantees an ergonomic fit and comfort for long usage sessions. This model is available in 3 colors – black, white, and blue.

UiNB-4347 (Classy Series Neckband)

UiNB-4347 stands out with its stylish and ergonomic design, ensuring comfort for extended wear. It features a 10mm driver unit, magnetic earbuds, 40ms low latency, splash & sweat proof, Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), allowing users to enjoy clear and noise-free communication. The powerful battery life ensures long-lasting performance with 50 hours of playback time and 500 hours of standby time, making it a reliable choice for those on the go. It is available in three colors – black, silver and purple.

UiNB-2142 (Classy Series Neckband)

UiNB-2142 is designed to offer an exceptional blend of comfort and performance. It features a 10mm driver unit, dual device pairing option, splash & sweat protection, high-fidelity sound output and 65ms low latency, ensuring clear audio for music and calls. The lightweight design makes it ideal for prolonged use, while its extended battery life provides 50 hours of uninterrupted playback time and 500 hours of standby time. It comes with noise cancellation technology, hence ensuring a seamless listening experience even in noisy environments. It is available in three colors – black, green and blue.

UiNB-2151 (Classy Series Neckband)

UiNB-2151 delivers a rich and immersive sound experience with its advanced audio drivers. Designed for professionals, sports and music enthusiasts alike, it ensures stable connectivity and crisp audio clarity. The high-capacity battery allows users to enjoy long hours of music playback and call time. With its sleek and durable design, this model is built to withstand daily usage while offering an ergonomic fit. It is available in three color options – white+black, black and yellow+black.

UiNB-1098 (Classy Series Neckband)

UiNB-1098 is a premium addition to the Classy Series, offering noise-free communication and Hi-Fi audio clarity. Equipped with ENC technology, it effectively reduces background noise, making calls clearer and music more immersive. Its long battery life ensures uninterrupted usage, while the lightweight and stylish build makes it an excellent choice for users seeking both performance and aesthetics. It comes in four color options.

Pricing and Availability

The Classy Series TWS and Neckbands are now available at mobile accessory stores nationwide. Each product is competitively priced, ensuring affordability without compromising on quality. The introductory prices are as follows:

● TWS-9009 (Classy Series)

● TWS-4419 (Classy Series)

● UiNB-4347 (Classy Series Neckband)

● UiNB-2142 (Classy Series Neckband)

● UiNB-2151 (Classy Series Neckband)

● UiNB-1098 (Classy Series Neckband)

Every product in the Classy Series comes with a 1-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind and long-term reliability.

U&i remains at the forefront of the tech accessory industry by delivering cutting-edge, premium-quality, and user-friendly solutions tailored to the evolving needs of contemporary consumers.