Ultraviolette’s F77 MACH 2 Makes Waves as a Masterpiece in the World’s Deepest Pool

16th Aug 2024 Bangalore, Karnataka, India In a proud moment for the Indian automotive industry, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 has become the first electric motorcycle in the World, to be bestowed the honor of a showcase in the World’s Deepest Pool – in Dubai. The remarkable feat was featured on the World’s top auto review channel – SuperCar Blondie; which specialises in showcasing exotic & extraordinary stories in the automotive

Celebrated worldwide for its cutting-edge design & for pushing the boundaries of performance for EVs, the F77 Mach 2 now stands as a testament to the advancement in technology by Indian manufacturers. The symbolic unification of two incredible feats of engineering – that of the World’s largest man-made pool & the design of the F77 Mach 2 itself, born in Bangalore – will remain open to tourists over the next few months to allow them to witness the inimitable symbol of India’s progress in automotive design & performance.

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder, Ultraviolette expressed his pride, stating, “We are thrilled and honoured to have the F77 MACH 2 recognised on such a grand international platform. This installation is not just a testament to our team’s dedication but also a moment of immense pride for India. It showcases our country’s potential to create futuristic products that stand for the highest levels of Design.”

Niraj Rajmohan, CTO & Co-founder, Ultraviolette added, “Seeing the F77 MACH 2 displayed in the World’s deepest pool is a testament to years of relentless innovation. It beautifully illustrates how engineering & art can unite to produce something extraordinary. This milestone not only underscores the global reach of Indian design and engineering but also solidifies the company’s position as a pioneer in the electric mobility industry.”