UNFPA India Marks 50 Years of Impactful Partnership with the Government of India

New Delhi, 8th October 2024 – Celebrating a landmark 50-year partnership with the Government of India, UNFPA India hosted the50 and Beyond event, focusing on its efforts to promote gender equality, reproductive health, and women’s rights. Acclaimed actor and entrepreneur Kriti Sanon attended the event as a special guest, supporting the organization’s ongoing mission to empower women and ensure equal opportunities for all.

The event also marked the launch of the 50 and Beyond storybook, capturing the profound impact of UNFPA’s grassroots collaborations with the Indian government and development partners. Centered on six key themes—Youth Power Unleashed, Tech Empowers Women, Redefining Masculinity, Healthy Ageing, My Body My Mind #MyRight, and Feminizing Climate Solutions—the book paints a forward-looking vision for UNFPA’s work over the next half-century. Attendees were further treated to the premiere of the UNFPA India: 50 and Beyond Film, a visual tribute to the organization’s transformative efforts nationwide.

Speaking at the event, Kriti Sanon expressed her excitement about participating in UNFPA’s cause: “I am deeply committed to advocating for gender equality and ensuring every girl has the freedom to make her own choices and chase her dreams. Together, we can build a future where women and girls live free from violence and discrimination and are empowered to reach their full potential.”

Held at the UN House in New Delhi, the event drew several dignitaries, including Ms. Meeta Rajivlochan, Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India; Dr. Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of UNFPA; Mr. Pio Smith, Asia-Pacific Regional Director for UNFPA; Mr Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India; and Ms. Andrea M. Wojnar, UNFPA India Representative.

Ms. Meeta Rajivlochan, Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, emphasized the enduring partnership, stating: “UNFPA’s collaboration with India is a testament to our shared commitment to youth empowerment, gender equality, and reproductive health.

Together, we look forward to continuing this journey, strengthening our combined efforts to ensure every young person in India can thrive and contribute to our nation’s growth.”

Dr. Natalia Kanem echoed the celebration of progress, noting: “As we embark on the next 50 years, I imagine an India where youth potential knows no bounds; where bodily autonomy is protected; and where all people stand as equals in physical and digital spaces. We foresee an India where older persons age with dignity; where climate action is led by resilient women and young people; and where technology becomes a catalyst for gender equality.”

UNFPA India Representative, Andrea M. Wojnar, highlighted the strong foundation of collaboration, remarking: UNFPA India Representative, Andrea M. Wojnar, delivered a powerful message, stating: “Our 50-year partnership with the Government of India is not just a milestone—it’s a movement. Together, we have made incredible strides in transforming lives, and our mission continues. As we look to the future, we will build on this foundation with renewed focus and collaboration, striving for a healthier and more equitable India.”

As the evening concluded, Mr. Pio Smith, Asia Pacific Regional Director for UNFPA reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to India’s development journey: “We are celebrating an incredible milestone: 50 years of partnership. As we continue to realize the rights and choices of women and girls, we must ensure that everyone – especially the most marginalized – has access to health, rights, and opportunities for a brighter future. We’re counting on India’s leadership in this endeavor, and UNFPA is here to support every step of the way.”

Since 1974, UNFPA has played a pivotal role in supporting India’s development, working with the government to champion women’s empowerment, youth rights, and gender equality.

UNFPA’s goals include ending preventable maternal deaths, addressing unmet family planning needs, and eradicating gender-based violence by 2030, with continued collaboration with key stakeholders.