Unicommerce Reports 17% Growth in Black Friday Sales Volumes Over Last Year

3rd December 2024, Mumbai: Unicommerce, one of India’s leading e-commerce enablement SaaS platforms, record a 17% jump in order volumes in this year’s Black Friday sales (27th Nov. – 30th Nov 2024) over last year’s equivalent sales (22nd Nov. – 25th Nov ‘2023). The gross merchandise value (GMV) also grew by over 24% during the same period.

Some of the categories that saw an increase in order volumes included beauty, wellness & personal care products with over 34% growth as compared to that during last year’s sales. Products that were most in demand during this period were perfumes, deodorants and makeup items. Fashion & accessories recorded an over 20% YoY increase in e-commerce order volumes this season, with kids apparel, travel accessories and toys & baby products taking the limelight.

FMCG & agricultural products also witnessed over 34% YoY increase in order volumes pointing to high demand for plant nutrition items and healthy eatables. The health & pharma category recorded over 50% growth in order volumes, with health devices, nutraceuticals & supplements being the category highlights

The home decor segment, which has emerged as a mainstream category across e-commerce over the last few years, saw over 40% YoY growth in order volumes during the sale. This was led by decorative items and furnishing products.

Both brand websites and marketplaces recorded similar growth during the Black Friday sale this year. Brands recorded an uptick of over 17% in order volumes compared to last year whereas marketplaces observed over 18% growth during the same period.

Another interesting aspect of this year’s Black Friday sale event was the rise of average order value. Wearables saw a growth in AoV by over 200% during this period. Other items and categories that witnessed higher AoV growth included computers & laptops and fashion & accessories with over 25% increase in AoV for each category. Other segments including home furniture and home furnishing items also saw higher AoV of over 24% and 28% respectively during the Black Friday sale this year as compared to the last year.

The Black Friday sale has become an important part of India’s yearly cycle of e-commerce sale events and consumers actively wait for exclusive discounts offered by brands and e-commerce platforms during this period. Unicommerce analysed over 10 million order items processed through its platforms during the sale period of both the years to analyse the numbers.

“Every year, Black Friday sales act as a good closure to the year’s e-commerce sale events. As we continue to see rising consumer demand, these insights provide a broad picture of the evolving e-commerce industry in India”, said Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce.

With a 930 Mn+ annual transaction run rate, 3550+ clients, 8800+ client warehouses and 3150+ client stores, Unicommerce works with India’s marquee brands, leading marketplaces, and logistics service providers to technologically enable end-to-end management of their e-commerce operations. Beyond India, Unicommerce also serves clients in the Middle East & Southeast Asia.