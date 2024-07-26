Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi Prioritizes Renewable Energy for India at Mercom India Renewables Summit 2024

Union Minister recognized 14 clean energy leaders at Mercom India Awards 2024

NEW DELHI, India – July 26, 2024 – The Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi was the chief guest at the Mercom India Renewables Summit 2024 where he called for the prioritization of renewable energy and energy storage to further India’s energy transition. The Minister also recognized the exceptional work and contributions of 14 leaders across the clean energy industry during the exclusive Mercom India Awards 2024.

Mercom India Renewables Summit is the most influential clean energy event in India. Over two days, it brings together industry influencers, decision-makers, and policymakers to push the industry forward.

The Minister spoke of the government’s emphasis on boosting renewable energy, reflected in its various initiatives and the announcements for the sector in the recent Budget 2024.

The Minister further highlighted several key initiatives, including prioritizing energy storage, providing free electricity to 10 million households under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, and announcing the development of a policy for pumped hydro storage to enhance the integration of renewable energy.

“Nearly 151 GW of renewable power projects are currently being implemented, and 76.42 GW will be operationalized in 3-4 years,” commented the Minister. He went on to applaud Mercom India for convening all renewable energy stakeholders in one platform to address industry-related issues.

The fourth annual Mercom India Award winners are:

Best large-Scale Solar Project: SJVN Green Energy

Best C&I (Ground-Mount): Prozeal Green Energy

Best C&I Project (Rooftop): Enerparc Energy

Best Engineered Project: Ciel & Terre Solar

Best Floating Solar Project: AMPIN Energy Transition

Best Residential Project: Maxvolt Solar

Best Off-Grid Project: Husk Power Systems

Best Hybrid Project: CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions

Best Energy Storage Project (JOINT WINNERS) : Refex Renewables & Infrastructure and Sunsource Energy

: Refex Renewables & Infrastructure and Sunsource Energy Best Wind Project: Adani Green Energy

Best Innovation (Product): Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited

Deal of the Year (Financial): SJVN Green Energy

Deal of the Year (Strategic): Adani Green Energy

Policy decision-makers, key stakeholders from MNRE, PSUs, and leading renewable energy industry leaders came together on the first day of the summit for panel sessions focused on accelerating India’s energy transition, strengthening domestic manufacturing, the future of hybrid power projects, next-generation technologies, and scaling green hydrogen.

“The Mercom India Awards recognize the industry’s best and the substantial contributions they are making in achieving India’s renewable energy goals. The Summit is the ideal platform to transform clean energy ambitions into actionable goals as the market moves into its next phase of growth,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO and Co-founder of Mercom Capital Group.