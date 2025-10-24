UNIQLO Ranked Among World’s Top 100 Best Brands in 2025 Interbrand Rankings

October 24th, 2025, Tokyo – Fast Retailing brand UNIQLO has been included for the first time in global brand consultancy Interbrand’s Top 100 Best Global Brands list, one of the world’s most influential brand rankings. UNIQLO entered in the top half of the list, at rank 47, with a brand valuation of $17.7 billion. The announcement follows UNIQLO’s debut earlier in the year in market research agency Kantar’s prestigious BrandZ Global Top 100 ranking, alongside being named Kantar’s ‘Breakthrough Brand’ at its annual Brand Blueprint Awards – confirming its rising recognition and popularity internationally.

Commenting on the announcement, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. Group Senior Executive Officer Koji Yanai said, “We are pleased to be included for the first time in Interbrand’s prestigious Best Global Brands ranking for 2025. This international recognition brings us great joy, as it indicates there are UNIQLO fans around the globe who appreciate LifeWear – simple, high-quality, timeless clothing designed to make everyday life better. We are deeply grateful to our customers everywhere for their continued support of UNIQLO.”

Each year, Interbrand’s ranking analyses the world’s top global brands, evaluating them according to financial performance, international presence, and brand awareness and strength, which takes into account customer loyalty. In this year’s analysis, Interbrand noted that UNIQLO is a brand that is uncompromisingly focused on meeting the needs of its customers, working to continually reaffirm its place in their lives.

The recognition follows UNIQLO’s receipt of the Breakthrough Brand award at the second annual Kantar Brand Blueprint Awards, in June. The award identifies the brand that has achieved rapid growth with the most meaningful differentiation from others, achieving the triple crown of combining “meaning”, “difference” and “salience” on a global scale. In 2025, UNIQLO also debuted on Kantar’s BrandZ Global Top 100 list of the world’s most valuable brands, entering at rank 97.

Recognition in these prestigious global rankings represents the increasing worldwide appeal of UNIQLO’s LifeWear concept of making everyone’s life better through clothing. From its first store opening in Hiroshima, Japan, in 1984, UNIQLO today operates more than 2,500 stores in 26 countries and regions around the globe.