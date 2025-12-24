United Breweries Limited launches ‘Project Jal Samridhi’ in Rajasthan

Kothputli- Behror district, Rajasthan | United Breweries Limited (UBL), part of the HEINEKEN Company, launched its CSR initiative – Jal Samridhi at Googal Kota village in Kothputli-Behror district, Rajasthan. Implemented in partnership with S M Sehgal Foundation (SMSF), the flagship project aims to strengthen groundwater recharge, enhance local water security and improve biodiversity in this water-stressed region.

As part of the project, UBL and SMSF have rejuvenated a community pond through de-silting, embankment strengthening, pathway development and installation of solar street lights. The pond has now been formally handed over to the Gram Panchayat, for long-term sustainability. In addition, 1,000 native saplings have been planted to support local biodiversity.

The inaugural event was attended by Shyam Sundar Yadav (Sarpanch, Googal Kota village), Ravindra Yadav (UDC, Public Works Department), other panchayat representatives and community members, who appreciated the collaborative efforts to revive a critical natural resource for the village.

Speaking about the project, Garima Singh, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, said: “Project Jal Samridhi reflects our continued efforts towards strengthening water security and supporting long-term environmental sustainability in the communities we operate in. The rejuvenated pond will play a vital role in improving groundwater recharge and restoring the local ecosystem. This initiative demonstrates how partnerships can deliver meaningful and lasting impact.”

Anjali Makhija, Chief Executive Officer, SMSF, added: “Our collaboration with UBL on this project is enabling community-led water management. The rejuvenation of the Googal Kota pond and plantation will ensure improved water availability and biodiversity.”