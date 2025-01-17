January 17, 2025: In a significant move towards empowering marginalized women, United Way Bengaluru with financial support from GE India Industrial Pvt Ltd (GEIIPL), a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for aviation aircraft, has distributed six e-autos, each equipped with a smartphone, to distressed women from marginalized communities.

The announcement was made through an event that took place at the Office of the Commissioner of Police in the presence of Bengaluru’s Police Commissioner, Shri B. Dayananda, IPS, along with Sanjeev Jha, India Volunteering Leader, GE Aerospace and Rajesh Krishnan, CEO of United Way Bengaluru.

Supported by Parihar, an initiative from the Bengaluru City Commissioner’s Office, this program is dedicated to creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for women from vulnerable communities. It offers training to equip these women with the skills needed to operate e-auto and partner with cab aggregators. Each e-auto is fitted with a smartphone to efficiently manage ride requests through aggregator apps. The eco-friendly transport helps to reduce air pollution, lower carbon emissions, and decrease noise levels in Bengaluru’s urban areas.