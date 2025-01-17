January 17, 2025: In a significant move towards empowering marginalized women, United Way Bengaluru with financial support from GE India Industrial Pvt Ltd (GEIIPL), a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for aviation aircraft, has distributed six e-autos, each equipped with a smartphone, to distressed women from marginalized communities.
The announcement was made through an event that took place at the Office of the Commissioner of Police in the presence of Bengaluru’s Police Commissioner, Shri B. Dayananda, IPS, along with Sanjeev Jha, India Volunteering Leader, GE Aerospace and Rajesh Krishnan, CEO of United Way Bengaluru.
Supported by Parihar, an initiative from the Bengaluru City Commissioner’s Office, this program is dedicated to creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for women from vulnerable communities. It offers training to equip these women with the skills needed to operate e-auto and partner with cab aggregators. Each e-auto is fitted with a smartphone to efficiently manage ride requests through aggregator apps. The eco-friendly transport helps to reduce air pollution, lower carbon emissions, and decrease noise levels in Bengaluru’s urban areas.
“Our long-standing collaboration with GE has been instrumental, and this is yet another program we are privileged to partner with. The E-auto program will empower women to take charge of their lives and earn a livelihood for themselves,” – said Rajesh Krishnan, CEO, United Way Bengaluru.
“At GE Aerospace, we are committed to supporting community initiatives that bring meaningful change for the society. The E-auto program in partnership with the Bengaluru City Commissioner’s Office and United Way Bengaluru is a significant stride towards livelihood generation for women with dignity and respect,” said Sanjeev Jha from GE Aerospace.
This initiative showcases the strength of Public-Private Partnerships in creating meaningful change. By empowering marginalized women with the support of GEIIPL through United Way Bengaluru, and promoting eco-friendly mobility, we are driving both social and environmental progress for a better Bengaluru.” said Sri B. Dayananda, IPS, Police Commissioner, Bengaluru