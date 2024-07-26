Uniting Leaders to Elevate Texas Healthcare

Jacksonville, FL, July 26, 2024 –ValueH, the parent organization behind the highly successful Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs), proudly announces the inaugural board members for its latest initiative: the Texas Association of Accountable Care Organizations (TXAACOs). TXAACOs is dedicated to fostering innovation and excellence in value-based care across Texas, bringing together industry leaders committed to improving patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs.

TXAACOs aims to serve as a premier professional hub for accountable care organizations and healthcare thought leaders throughout Texas. By promoting collaborative endeavors, TXAACOs strives to elevate the quality of patient care and advance value-based care initiatives both locally and nationally. The association provides a platform for visionaries and healthcare leaders in Texas to share their knowledge, ideas, and solutions, enabling more Texans to receive care that is proactive, coordinated, and comprehensive.

“As value-based healthcare reform enters its second decade nationwide, Texas is uniquely positioned to leverage proven provider-led successes. TXAACOs will unify and focus our efforts, bringing a strong voice to Austin and our local communities. Our goal is to reduce the cost of care and improve the health of our workforces, elderly, disabled, and needy populations. I am excited to collaborate with the TXAACOs board leaders and operators to accelerate the progress of value-based care in our great state,” said John Ford, CEO of PrimeCare Managers.

The inaugural board members of TXAACOs, all of whom are committed to driving innovation in value-based care in the state of Texas and beyond, are as follows:

– Annail Gutierrez – Regional Director, South Texas ACO Reach, LLC

– Crystal Ecton – Texas Market President, Aledade

– John Ford – CEO, PrimeCare Managers

– Prem Karlapudi – CEO, Excel Health ACO / ACO Trends Publication

– Reyann Davis – Director of Value-Based Care, A&M Rural and Community Health Institute | Texas A&M Health

– Zeeshawn Siddiqui – Director of Network Development, Pearl Health

– Nicole Bradberry – CEO, Florida Association of ACOs

– Bryan Rotella – General Counsel – Founder & Managing Director, GenCo Legal

“Accountable Care Organizations across the nation are driving significant improvements in the quality, experience, and cost of care. They are leading us towards a future where value-based care protocols are seamlessly integrated into every healthcare interaction,” said Crystal Ecton, President of Aledade’s Texas market and new board member of TXAACOs. “With the formation of TXAACOs, leaders from every ACO sector in Texas can share their knowledge, ideas, and solutions. This collaboration will enable Texans to receive proactive, coordinated, and comprehensive care, ultimately reducing the total cost of care.”

To mark the official launch of TXAACOs, a kick-off reception for Texas value-based healthcare leaders will be held on September 19, 2024, at 6:00 PM at the Virgin Hotels Dallas, 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207. This event is an opportunity for healthcare professionals to network and learn more about the organization’s goals and initiatives. For those interested in attending, more information is available here. Sponsorships are still available.

The inaugural TXAACOs annual conference will be held in the spring of 2025, promising invaluable opportunities for networking, education, and collaboration among healthcare professionals committed to advancing value-based care in Texas.