Mumbai, January 24, 2025: This Republic Day, The Fern Hotels & Resorts, India’s leading environmentally sensitive hotel chain, invites guests to celebrate the nation’s spirit of unity, diversity, and shared heritage.

With vibrant tricolour-themed decorations, traditional music and dance performances and specially curated menus, select properties are set to offer unique experiences to honour India’s 76th Republic Day. Guests can enjoy culinary delights such as tricolour sandwiches, dumplings, and idlis, complemented by vibrant desserts and mocktails inspired by the Indian flag, all crafted with locally sourced ingredients.

Through these specially curated offerings, The Fern Hotels & Resorts aims to create an experience that brings our guests closer to the heart of India and the ideals that make our nation truly great.

Celebrate the essence of India with The Fern Hotels & Resorts, where every detail reflects the pride and diversity of our great nation.