Unlock a 2 Michelin Key Experience at Zanotta, The Leela Ambience Gurugram

Gurugram, 06th November, 2024: In a landmark culinary event, The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences is proud to announce an iconic pop-up featuring Villa Cora, the prestigious two Michelin-key hotel from Florence. This exclusive experience is set to take place on 22nd & 23rd November at Zanotta, the hotel’s fine dining Italian restaurant, and will be piloted by the esteemed Executive Chef Alessandro Liberatore.

Chef Liberatore’s menu showcases his passion for authentic Italian gastronomy, carefully crafted with seasonal ingredients sourced from Italy and beyond. Each dish is a tribute to the culinary heritage of Florence, presented with a contemporary flair that elevates every bite into an art form. Expect a celebration of exquisite textures, rich flavours, and delicate pairings that highlight Chef Liberatore’s mastery. To complement this fine dining experience, an exceptional selection of wines has been curated to pair with each course. Every glass has been chosen to enhance the nuances of the ingredients, creating a symphony of flavours that unfolds throughout the evening. The menu will feature signature dishes of Chef Alessandro Liberatore, taking diners on a flavorful journey through Italy’s most beloved region. Priced at ₹25,000 plus taxes per person, this dining experience promises to transport guests to the enchanting landscapes of Tuscany with each thoughtfully crafted dish.

Embark on a culinary journey like no other and indulge in this Michelin experience, live music will set the mood, transforming the evening into a multisensory experience. The harmonious blend of elegant tunes and fine dining will create a memorable ambiance, perfect for those seeking a truly luxurious night out. An evening at Zanotta, where culinary artistry, wine, and music come together to offer a glimpse into the world of Michelin-starred dining. Zanotta, perched on the sixth floor with incredible views of Gurugram’s skyline, offers an elegant backdrop for this exclusive affair.

As a distinguished member of The Leading Hotels of the World since 2016, Villa Cora exemplifies luxury and refined hospitality, consistently earning accolades for its exceptional dining experience. The collaboration between Villa Cora and The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences is a statement of the shared values of greatness and a passion for authentic culinary experiences, inviting guests to savour the finest of Tuscan flavours right here in Gurugram.

This pop-up presents a unique opportunity to experience the culinary magnificence of Chef Alessandro Liberatore, an event that promises to be a star of the culinary calendar. Limited seats only, reservations in advance are highly recommended.

Details for this exclusive dining experience:

● Dates: November 22nd and 23rd, 2024

● Timing: 06:30 pm – 23:00 pm