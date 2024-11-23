Unlock Innovation with Godrej’s Next-Gen Locks & Architectural Solutions at FOAID 2024

November 23, 2024,New Delhi, Delhi, India : The Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems business of Godrej & Boyce, a part of Godrej Enterprises Group, a brand synonymous with trust, quality, and safety, participates in the prestigious Festival of Architecture and Interior Designing (FOAID) 2024 on 22nd & 23rd November. As one of India’s largest events for architecture and interior design, FOAID offers a platform for thought leaders, professionals, and innovators to discuss and showcase design excellence.

Locks & Architectural Solutions by Godrej, will present its innovative product range, reflecting a commitment to functionality, elegance and sustainability. Visitors can expect to witness an array of architectural fittings designed for modern living spaces, embodying Godrej’s ethos of blending utility with aesthetic sophistication.

Locks by Godrej key highlights:

Innovative Designs: Architectural fittings that seamlessly integrate into contemporary interiors, offering enhanced visual appeal.

Space-Saving Solutions: Products engineered to maximize space while maintaining functionality.

Advanced Mechanisms: Cutting-edge motion technology for interactive experiences.

What to expect at Locks by Godrej’s experience lounge:

Advantis IoT9 Smart Lock: The first-ever IOT9 ‘Made in India’ smart lock is designed specifically for Indian households, the lock features nine advanced modes of access, including wearables, NFC, Wi-Fi, biometric, and RFID card access, making it a versatile solution for modern homes. It is an ultimate gateway to home automation. It ensures data security by storing encrypted data on secure Indian servers.

SKIDO Kitchen Solutions: A pioneering range of ergonomic drawers and organizers tailored for Indian homes, optimizing space and enhancing kitchen efficiency & productivity. The Locks & Architectural Solutions by Godrej will unveil the SKIDO range, marking a breakthrough in kitchen design with innovative drawers and organizers tailored for Indian homes. This range will address the specific needs of Indian kitchens by enhancing organization and efficiency, transforming them into functional and stylish culinary spaces.

Architectural Fittings Display: Furniture fittings which include telescopic channels, cabinet hinges, bed & wardrobe fittings, glass fittings, fire-rated products, compact office solutions, and home décor handles designed for modern interiors.

Mr. Shyam Motwani, EVP & Business Head, Locks by Godrej, shared his excitement about the brand’s participation, stating, “Innovation and design are at the heart of everything we do. Our latest offerings are a testament to our commitment to inspiring both the design community and homeowners with functional and elegant solutions. FOAID 2024 provides the perfect platform for us to connect with industry leaders and showcase our vision for redefining architectural and home safety solutions.”

Locks & Architectural Solutions by Godrej has been an industry leader for decades, pioneering innovations like India’s first digital lock and advanced biometric locking systems. With its expansion into architectural fittings and systems, Locks & Architectural Solutions by Godrej is at the forefront of shaping secure, stylish, and sustainable living spaces.