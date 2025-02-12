Unlocking hospitality Potential: Sommet Education Business Solutions Revamps talent development models

India, February 12th, 2025: Sommet Education, a highly recognized world leader in hospitality, luxury, and gastronomic education, is thrilled to announce the launch of its training solutions for businesses. Companies can now leverage a suite of bespoke trainings and leadership development programs powered by the world’s elite hospitality institutions—Glion Institute of Higher Education, Les Roches, École Ducasse, Indian School of Hospitality, and Invictus Education —to unlock the potential of their in-house talents.

Sommet Education Business Solutions taps into the rich expertise of Sommet Education’s renowned academic institutions, celebrated for shaping generations of hospitality leaders delivering memorable customer experiences through flawless service and highly refined skills. The package of support harnesses the expertise of the unique network of 300 educators, including PhD-holding professors, world-champion chefs as well as seasoned industry practitioners and entrepreneurs drawn from the very successful and affluential alumni community.

Benoît-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education, shared: “Leveraging our world-class educational institutions to enhance corporate talent development models is a strategic evolution. By integrating foundational education with lifelong learning, we provide a holistic solution that empowers businesses and their teams to thrive in an ever-evolving industry landscape.” Laurent Kleitman, CEO Mandarin Oriental, the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residence led the way by signing a global alliance with Sommet Education focusing on three core objectives: Enriching the school’s student learning experience, creating opportunities for high-potential individuals from underserved communities and empowering colleague development with bespoke training initiatives that enhance both vocational and managerial skills. He stated: “The next generation of talent is a vital force in shaping the future of luxury hospitality. They bring fresh perspectives, set new benchmarks and contribute to the continued evolution of Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service. They add new depth to the story of our brand. Our collaboration with Sommet is dedicated to empowering future hospitality leaders through targeted education, immersive training and a close partnership with the schools under Sommet’s Education umbrella.”

Sommet Education Business Solutions works closely with businesses to deliver customized training solutions. The suite of services which comprises bespoke, ready-made, and executive training solutions, can be delivered across the world, on over 20 campuses, on-client premises, online, or a mix of all.

Adrian Artimov, Enrolment Vice-President at Sommet Education is leading the unit: This professional development offer has been part of our DNA for some time and is not a new business venture. Rather, it is the result of a growing demand from companies focusing on human capital that we have now chosen to structure as a key pillar of our activity, leveraging the unparalleled expertise from our network of highly ranked academic institutions.”

Key talent development solutions and courses include:

Hospitality Leadership Program

Fast-Track general Managers Program

Hospitality Immersion Program

Mastering the Art of Luxury Customer Experience

Sustainable Tourism and Destination Management

Innovation and Entrepreneurship. From Idea to Business Model

Innovating food and beverage operations

Sommet Education has supported organizations such as Accor and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism, delivering high-impact training programs that address diverse needs. Feedback highlights the quality and tangible outcomes of these initiatives. For instance, representatives from the Ministry of Tourism emphasized the strategic value of these training programs in building capabilities for future industry growth.