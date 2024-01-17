Unstop finds foothold in global market: partners with hrtech

New Delhi/Dubai, 17th January, 2024 – In a landmark move set to transform the landscape of early talent acquisition and engagement in the Middle East, hrtech, a premier HR Technology Solutions and Analyst firm, has joined forces with Unstop, a talent discovery, community engagement and hiring platform for students and freshers, where talent meets opportunities. This strategic partnership is poised to reshape how businesses in the rapidly evolving Middle Eastern market discover and engage with emerging talent.

This alliance leverages hrtech’s deep market insights and consulting prowess alongside Unstop’s cutting-edge platform, offering enterprises and startups in the Middle East a unique solution for engaging and hiring early talent. The collaboration is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between the region’s emerging talent and its burgeoning business sector, fostering a vibrant ecosystem encompassing Early Talent, Colleges, and Recruiters.

Ankit Aggarwal, Founder of Unstop, expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, “Our alliance with hrtech is more than a partnership; it’s a commitment to the Middle East’s future leaders. Unstop is dedicated to being an unstoppable force in talent development, and with hrtech, we are set to revolutionize how the Middle East discovers and nurtures early talent, aligning with our vision to provide innovative and localized solutions.” Sriram Iyer, Founder & CEO of hrtech, shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, “Partnering with Unstop, renowned for their dynamic approach to talent engagement, marks a significant milestone in our mission. We are eager to redefine the HR landscape in the Middle East, confident that our combined expertise will introduce groundbreaking HR solutions tailored to the unique dynamics of this vibrant region.”

This partnership is more than a collaboration; it’s a catalyst for change in the Middle Eastern talent landscape, promising to bring innovative solutions and new opportunities to the region’s burgeoning workforce and dynamic business environment.