Unveiling Productivity Champions: The Most Efficient Sectors In 2024 Revealed In Study

As businesses navigate economic uncertainties, technological advancements, and shifting workforce dynamics, productivity today has become a key benchmark of success. But which sectors are truly leading the charge?

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Reena Cruz, the Content Marketing Manager from Xodo, a comprehensive PDF and document management platform, reveals the American sectors that have seen the biggest productivity increases since 2019.

The study, conducted by the team at Xodo, measures a sector’s output per hour, defined as the output per hour worked per quarter in each sector. Output per hour was calculated by dividing the total output (total goods produced, services rendered, etc.) by the total hours worked.

Table 1: The Top 10 Industries with highest Productivity Increase In The USA

Rank Sector Increase in Productivity since 2017 1 Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services 42.93% 2 Mining 42.59% 3 Retail Trade 21.32% 4 Information 17.15% 5 Health Care and Social Assistance 16.40% 6 Accommodation and Food Services 15.22% 7 Real Estate and Rental and Leasing 14.57% 8 Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation 14.02% 9 Other Services (except Public Administration) 7.02% 10 Utilities 5.52%

Which Sectors Had The Highest Productivity Increases?

The administrative, support, and waste management sector was at the top of the table, with a productivity increase of 42.93% . The admin and support part of this sector includes a wide range of positions: secretaries and receptionists, data entry clerks, HR managers, janitorial and security services for commercial properties, travel agents, call centers, and logistics and supply managers. Waste management is concerned with jobs like garbage disposal, maintaining sewers, recycling products, managing landfill sites, and disposing of hazardous waste.

Mining had the second-largest increase in production, at 42.59% , just 0.34 behind the sector that came in first. The US mines a variety of minerals, including gold, copper, iron, and coal.

The third-highest increase was in retail trade , at 21.32% . The gap between the second- and third-placed sectors was the largest on the table, at 21.27% .

The fourth sector on the table was the information sector, which increased by 17.15% . This sector includes radio and television broadcasting, newspapers, and publishing of all types (except the internet).

Health care and social assistance was the fifth-placed sector, with an increase of 16.40% .

Reena Cruz, the Content Marketing Manager from Xodo, commented:

“The administrative, support, and waste management sector being at the top of these results isn’t surprising, as it comprises so many different roles that are critical to the smooth running of both society and other industries. Also, as the US population grows, more administrative and waste management services will be needed to handle the extra population.

“Mining is an interesting entry to the list, as positions in the mining industry have generally been perceived as less interesting to graduates, and the sector as a whole has been suffering competition from super-producers like China. This could suggest that despite declining available positions, technological improvements mean the sector still outputs a significant amount of product.

“The increase of the information sector, which includes newspapers, radio, and book publishing, is also interesting given that radio and newspapers are especially perceived to be in decline due to the rise of the internet.

“Overall, seeing such a wide range of industries growing in the US is great. This creates a strong and varied economy that doesn’t rely heavily on just one thing, showing that America still has much to give the world despite the turbulence of a controversial election year and the COVID-19 pandemic.”