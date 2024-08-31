Unveiling “#ReBiGGreenGanesha” Celebrations with Re-Sustainability

Hyderabad, 31st August: Re Sustainability Limited (ReSL) is proud to announce its continued collaboration with 92.7 BIG FM for the 17th edition of the award-winning Green Ganesha initiative, #ReBIGGreenGanesha. As a global leader in the circular economy, Re Sustainability aligns this initiative with Mission LiFE, emphasizing the importance of individual actions and local cultures in global climate efforts. This initiative will engage communities across the country, promoting sustainable practices through a series of innovative activities.

This year’s initiative features the nationwide distribution of over 15,000 eco-friendly seed Ganesha idols, which are embedded with seeds and fertilizers. These idols allow devotees to perform the immersion ritual at home by planting the idol in a flowerpot, where it will grow into a new plant, symbolizing the birth of new life. Mr. Sudheer Babu, an Indian actor and long time supporter of this annual initiative, graced the auspicious event with his presence as the chief guest at Re Sustainability’s corporate office.

In an effort to further extend its impact, Re Sustainability and 92.7 BIG FM have launched a used paper collection drive across Hyderabad. The collected paper will be recycled into large eco-friendly Ganesha sculptures. Following the collection drive, a 7-day mall event will take place, including the sthapana (installation) and aarti (prayer) of the Ganesha idol, along with the distribution of sweets. The celebrations will conclude with a beach cleanup activity in Mumbai and similar Green Ganesha idol distribution & community engagement initiatives across New Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai and Mumbai.

The #ReBIGGreenGanesha campaign also includes a series of nationwide engaging activities led by BIG FM RJs, who will encourage listeners to adopt eco-friendly habits, such as reducing plastic bottle usage. Special collection points will be set up at Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) for listeners to donate plastic bottles. These bottles will be creatively incorporated into pandal decorations, transforming them into stunning art pieces and promoting the idea of “Plastic Ke Vighnaharta” (Guardians against Plastic). The collected bottles will later be recycled or repurposed to build a bench within the same community, demonstrating practical and sustainable alternatives.

Volunteers will support Ganpati pandals by maintaining cleanliness and promoting eco-friendly practices throughout the Ganeshotsav. BIG FM RJs will actively participate in these activities, engaging in meaningful conversations with community members to further promote sustainable living.

Statements from Leadership:

Mr. Goutham Reddy, Managing Director of Re Sustainability, remarked, “Sustainability is more than a choice; it’s a responsibility we must embrace to ensure a secure future for ourselves and the generations to come. Through initiatives like Re BIG Green Ganesha, Re Sustainability is making substantial progress in combating water pollution. This eco-friendly campaign is designed to inspire widespread adoption of sustainable practices, crucial for preserving and protecting our vital water resources.”

Mr. Masood Mallick, CEO of Re Sustainability, said, “Ganesh Chaturthi is a time of immense joy and celebration across the nation. This year, our flagship campaign carries forward the message of responsibility towards preserving nature for future generations, aligning perfectly with the principles of Mission LiFE. By offering Ganesha Idols that give rise to new plant life and supporting paper and plastic recycling efforts, we reinforce our commitment to creating a cleaner, greener India. Let’s celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi by carrying the culture of #ReBIGGreenGanesha forward.”

Re Sustainability has distinguished itself in the field of environmental protection through its unwavering commitment to a circular economy. By pioneering waste management practices and investing in cutting-edge technology and green initiatives, Re Sustainability continues to lead the charge in promoting sustainability. The BIG Green Ganesha initiative exemplifies Re Sustainability’s dedicated and conscientious effort to minimize environmental impact during celebrations.