Unwrap the Season of Celebration with ‘Days of Joy’ at ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar

This festive season, ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar brings you an exclusive Days of Joy, matching unparalleled luxury with incredible savings and more — all designed to elevate your stay and festive getaways at two of Kolkata’s most iconic hotels.

Located in the heart of the city, the magnificent LEED Platinum-certified ITC Royal Bengal is an ode to the region’s heritage, featuring 456 rooms and suites, including 82 serviced apartments. Set in an enchanting expanse of beautiful gardenscapes with lush greenery, gentle water bodies dotted with water lilies and complemented by artful minimal architecture, ITC Sonar is a LEED Platinum-certified and LEED Zero Water-certified hotel with 237 well-appointed rooms and suites. Together the hotels have 14 dining destinations, that offer a wide and eclectic selection of local and global gourmet delicacies.

Embrace the glow of Christmas and New Year festivities with Days of Joy, as you experience the grandeur of ITC Royal Bengal or the tranquil charm of ITC Sonar, with exclusive privileges of up to 50% savings on stays and 20% savings on delectable food, soft beverages and rejuvenating spa experiences. Club ITC members also enjoy the added advantage of availing this offer on flexible rates, when booking their stay.

Indulge in an experience designed to delight every sense. The offer is available for bookings made directly on the ITC Hotels website or via the ITC Hotels app until 4th January, 2026 for stays between 25th December, 2025 to 31st January, 2026.

Seize the moment to immerse yourself in the refined luxury and serene elegance of ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar.