UPI recorded a new high in October due to Diwali and GST cuts: Views of Dilip Modi, Founder & CEO, Spice Money

Dilip Modi, Founder & CEO of Spice Money

“October’s 13% rise in average daily UPI transaction value now touching nearly ₹94,000 crore a day signals a defining shift in India’s digital payments landscape. What was once concentrated in metros has now achieved unprecedented scale across Bharat. While the festive season and GST rate cuts certainly accelerated adoption, the real story is the convergence of strong infrastructure, rising user trust, and the growth of assisted networks that enable digital access at the last mile.

At Spice Money, we see this as a validation of our belief that the future of payments will be shaped at the grassroots, where technology meets a trusted human touch. The task ahead is not simply to sustain this momentum but to convert digital adoption into deeper financial inclusion. Every new user must feel secure transacting, every merchant should find value in going digital, and every transaction should unlock a step toward economic empowerment. Bharat’s digital journey has taken a decisive leap now; we must ensure that leap transforms lives, livelihoods, and local economies.”