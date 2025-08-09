UPL Limited Recognized as Top Innovator in AgriBusiness at Clarivate South Asia Innovation Awards 2025

Chandigarh, August 9th, 2025: UPL Limited, a global leader in sustainable agriculture solutions, has been honored with the Clarivate South Asia Innovation Award 2025 in the AgriBusiness category. The award ceremony took place on August 6, 2025, at Hotel ITC Maratha, Mumbai, celebrating organizations that are shaping the future of innovation across South Asia.

This marks the third consecutive year that UPL has received this prestigious recognition, underscoring its continued commitment to pioneering agricultural innovation and driving sustainable growth.

Clarivate’s award methodology is based on rigorous research using the proprietary Derwent Strength Index and global patent data. The evaluation combines technical depth with commercial relevance, measured through patent filing activity and innovation impact. UPL’s consistent performance reflects its leadership in developing transformative solutions for global agriculture.

UPL continues to invest in breakthrough technologies, digital platforms, and collaborative research to address global food security and climate challenges. Central to this effort are UPL’s robust and extensive research programs, which are strategically designed to develop differentiated solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of farmers worldwide. These programs span multiple geographies and disciplines, integrating cutting-edge science with farmer-centric innovation to deliver impactful and sustainable agricultural advancements. This recognition further strengthens its position as a pioneer in the AgriBusiness sector.