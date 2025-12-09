Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS) Concrete Plant gets BIS Certification for Quality

Kerala, Dec 09th: The Concrete Mixing Unit of the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS), located at Vizhinjam Nettathani, has received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). ULCCS is the first institution in Thiruvananthapuram district and the fifth in the state to receive this certification. It has been granted a dual certification confirming compliance with both the IS/ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System and the specific Indian Standard for Ready Mixed Concrete, IS 4926:2003.

The certificate attests that the plant adheres to internationally recognized stringent standards. This significant license for the Ready Mixed Concrete (RMC) manufacturing process will ensure the high quality and standards of this plant are maintained in the future as well. Following the granting of this license, which falls under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act 2016, the ULCCS will be included in the BIS register of Quality Management Systems Licensees.