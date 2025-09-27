Utility Trailer Expands Services in the Pacific Northwest with New Dealer

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., September 27, 2025 — Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, LLC is pleased to announce that Western Trailer Repair has joined its dealer network as a parts and service provider in Seattle, Washington. Led by brothers Mark and Jeff Terrana, Western Trailer Repair is conveniently located within the Seattle city limits, just off I-5. The facility features 10 active service bays and employs 12 highly qualified trailer technicians. A long-standing dealer for Aurora Trailer Parts and Maxon Liftgates, Western Trailer Repair will now stock a full line of genuine Utility parts.

In addition, Western Trailer Repair will offer the complete line of Cargobull transport refrigeration unit (TRU) parts and service. Their team will provide comprehensive on-site maintenance and repairs, supported by mobile service trucks equipped to deliver parts and service for Utility, Cargobull, Carrier and Thermo King TRUs.

Jeff Terrana stated, “This marks a major step forward for our Northwest fleets and transportation hubs in the Seattle area. With our shop, along with our mobile service vans, Western Trailer Repair is now positioned to expand its delivery of parts and services throughout the metro Seattle region – an area that has long been eager for growth for many years.”

“We’re excited to be aligned with both Utility Trailer and Cargobull North America,” added Mark Terrana. “With our team here at Western, we’re now bringing added value to Seattle’s transportation industry through a strong partnership with Utility Trailer.”