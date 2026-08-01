UVA Grows Global Engagement through Global Platform for Dialogue

The University of Virginia has joined a select group of leading institutions participating in the Entente Cordiale University Challenge, marking an expansion of the univesrity’s international initiatives and new opportunities for UVA students to engage in global dialogue on pressing world issues.

A Growing Platform for Global Dialogue

Launched in 2024, the Entente Cordiale Summit is establishing itself as a leading platform connecting top universities, decision-makers, and future leaders. Inspired by the spirit of the World Economic Forum in Davos, it provides a unique space where emerging voices and students engage directly with established leaders to address complex geopolitical, technological, and societal challenges.

At the core of the initiative is an annual academic competition and summit rooted in the tradition of international dialogue. Established as a Franco-British initiative under the dual Royal Patronage of His Majesty King Charles III and the Presidential Patronage of His Excellency President Macron, the Entente Cordiale Day Association aims to embody the spirit of the Entente Cordiale struck in 1904 between the United Kingdom and France.

The program brings together teams of three students of any degree level to produce original solutions in response to a shared global theme. Submissions are evaluated by an international jury, with top teams advancing to a final round of presentations before a distinguished panel of leaders from academia and public life. Participating institutions comprise distinguished British and French universities, including the London School of Economics and Political Science, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, Sorbonne University, École Polytechnique, and Sciences Po Paris.

UVA Participation in a Global Academic Competition

Announced at the 2026 Entente Cordiale Summit in Paris, the inclusion of UVA reflects the initiative’s growing global reach. The Challenge will now extend to select U.S. institutions, including George Washington University, the University of Virginia, William & Mary, Lafayette College, Columbia University, and the University of Alabama.

For the 2027 competition, student teams will explore the theme “Artificial Intelligence, Power, and Ethics,” examining how rapidly evolving technologies are reshaping global systems and governance. Finalists will present their work at the concluding summit in London and at Oxford University on April 7–8, 2027, where they will engage directly with leaders across sectors and compete for awards and publication opportunities.

Expanding UVA’s Global Engagement

Participation in the Challenge aligns with UVA’s broader commitment to global engagement, interdisciplinary collaboration, and student-driven research. By contributing to this international initiative, UVA students will join a growing network of peers working across borders to address shared global challenges.

Looking Ahead

Registration for the 2027 competition opened on July 4, 2026 and will remain open until October 30, 2026. Students from all schools and degree programs are encouraged to apply, particularly in interdisciplinary teams that reflect the complexity of the Challenge theme.

As the Entente Cordiale initiative continues to expand, UVA’s involvement positions its students to play an active role in shaping the conversations and solutions that will define the future.