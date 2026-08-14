V-Guard Unveils Premium Modular Switches Arizo & Xyro and Designer Cover Plates Paceart & Trossia

Kochi, Aug 14: V-Guard, one of India’s consumer electrical and electronics brands, announced the launch of its premium modular switch ranges, Arizo and Xyro, along with designer cover plate collections Paceart and Trossia, at a special unveiling ceremony held in Kochi, the company’s home city.

The new offerings were formally unveiled by Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries Limited; Mr. Ramachandran Venketaraman, Director & Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Deepak Augustine, Senior Vice President – Marketing; and Mr. Vimal Dixit, National Product Head – Modular Switches, in the presence of senior leadership members and esteemed channel partners.

While switches are among the most frequently used elements in a home, they are often viewed solely through the lens of functionality. With the introduction of Arizo, Xyro, Paceart, and Trossia, V-Guard seeks to redefine this perception by blending refined aesthetics, thoughtful detailing, safety, and reliable performance into products designed to complement contemporary living spaces.

Arizo & Paceart: The Signature of an Artful Home

Created for thoughtfully curated interiors, the Arizo modular switch range and Paceart designer cover plates bring together refined design, sophisticated finishes and dependable functionality.

Arizo features sculpted forms and a distinctive material presence, available in a curated palette of finishes including White, Metallic Steel Grey, Champagne Gold and Dark Wood, designed to complement a wide range of décor styles.

Complementing the range, Paceart offers innovative designer cover plates across a versatile selection of materials, colours and finishes, including acrylic finishes that can be customised to emulate premium materials such as glass, metal, wood and marble.

Adding to its design credentials, Paceart has been recognised at the prestigious India’s Best Design Awards 2026, further reinforcing its distinctive design-led proposition.

Xyro & Trossia: The Perfect Finish for Modern Living

Designed for contemporary homes, the Xyro modular switch range and Trossia designer cover plates deliver a harmonious blend of minimalist aesthetics, refined detailing, and everyday reliability.

Xyro features a sleek, ultra-slim profile, smooth operation, and durable construction, creating a clean and understated design language that integrates effortlessly into modern interiors.

Trossia complements the range with an elegant selection of designer cover plates available in versatile colours and finishes, enabling homeowners to achieve a coordinated and sophisticated look.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director of V-Guard Industries Ltd, said:

“At V-Guard, we are focused on building a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions that addresses the evolving needs of modern homes. With Arizo & Paceart and Xyro & Trossia, we are expanding our modular switches portfolio to offer consumers a wider spectrum of design, finishes and functionality, while maintaining our focus on safety and dependable performance. These offerings are part of our endeavour to build an integrated portfolio that brings together aesthetics, functionality and innovation, while giving consumers greater choice.”

Mr. V Ramachandran, Director & Chief Operating Officer, V-Guard Industries Ltd., further added,

“The new modular switch ranges have been developed with a deep understanding of the requirements of modern homes. From premium finishes and versatile design options to smooth operation, durability, and safety, every aspect has been carefully considered. With Arizo, Xyro, Paceart, and Trossia, we are offering consumers solutions that seamlessly combine design and functionality while addressing diverse aesthetic preferences and usage needs.”

Key Highlights

The new ranges combine aesthetic appeal with practical performance through a host of advanced features:

Premium Aesthetics: Elegant designs, refined finishes, and meticulous detailing that elevate interior spaces.

Versatile Design Options: Wide selection of colours, textures, shades, and finishes to suit varied décor styles.

Smooth & Reliable Performance: Precision-engineered components deliver consistent operation and a superior tactile experience.

Enhanced Safety: Robust safety-focused construction ensures dependable protection in everyday use.

Strong & Durable Build: Flame-retardant and impact-resistant materials provide long-lasting performance.

Seamless Integration: Slim profiles and thoughtfully crafted cover plates blend naturally with modern interiors.

Easy Installation: User-friendly design ensures convenient installation while maintaining a clean finish.

Long-Term Assurance: Arizo & Paceart are backed by a 15-year warranty, while Xyro & Trossia come with a 10-year warranty, offering lasting peace of mind.

Availability

The Arizo & Paceart and Xyro & Trossia ranges will be available across India through V-Guard’s extensive dealer and distribution network.