Valedictory Function-Vigilance Awareness Week 2023

As a conclusive event of the Vigilance Awareness Week 2023, Canara Bank, a premier Public Sector Bank has organized a “Valedictory Function” at Bengaluru on 10/11/2023.

The event was presided by Sri Nabin Kumar Dash, Chief Vigilance Officer in the presence of the Chief Guest Sri Shrinath M Joshi IPS, SP, Karnataka Lokayuktha who delivered a special address on the Theme “Say No to Corruption, Commit to the Nation”. Sri P Gopi Krishna, General Manager also attended with other officials of the bank.

Around 115 bank officials participated in the event proclaiming the theme aloud & carried forward the message on the need to fight against corruption.