Valji Uniforms Hosts “Mega Uniform Fabric Display” in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 08: Valji Uniforms, a trusted and established name in the uniform textile industry with their channel partner CHAMPALAL & Co. (Bengaluru), organized a Mega Uniform Fabric Display in Bengaluru at the Anantya Convention hall palace grounds on 7th January 2026, showcasing an extensive range of premium uniform fabrics in presence of Chief Guest – Sri PC Mohan, Member of parliament and Guest of honor –Sri Bhaskar Rao- Former commissioner of police, Bengaluru graced the occasion.

The exhibition is designed to cater to garment manufacturers, uniform suppliers, retailers, wholesalers, and institutional buyers, offering them a first-hand experience of high-quality fabrics suitable for schools, corporates, hospitals, industrial units, and other institutional requirements.

The Mega Uniform Fabric Display highlighted wide spectrum of uniform fabrics

Latest designs, textures, and colour combinations Durable, comfortable, and easy-maintenance materials Opportunities for direct interaction and business discussions with the Valji Uniforms team.

Speaking on the occasion , Sri Prakashji Pirgal- President – Bangalore wholesale cloth merchants association said, “This Mega Uniform Fabric Display is an effort to strengthen our connection with industry partners and provide them with a platform to explore quality fabrics that meet evolving uniform needs.”

The event underlines Valji Uniforms’ commitment to innovation, consistency, and superior quality, reinforcing its position as a preferred supplier in the uniform fabric segment.Trade visitors and industry professionals are invited to attend the display and explore new business opportunities.